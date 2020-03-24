Axa Boosts Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Axa raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,401 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.11% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $79,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 406.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.30.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $144.38 on Tuesday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.74 and a 200-day moving average of $196.27. The stock has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

