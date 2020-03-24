Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 162.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $124.45. The company has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.90.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.45.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

