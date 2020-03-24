Axa Boosts Holdings in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Axa boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,695,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,083 shares during the quarter. CNH Industrial makes up approximately 0.6% of Axa’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Axa owned 0.94% of CNH Industrial worth $139,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,695,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 353.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 136,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 106,237 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,588,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,473,000 after purchasing an additional 196,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 465,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 41,539 shares during the period. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNHI opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. CNH Industrial NV has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.24.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

