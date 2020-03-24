Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $13.57 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 148.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,557 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $13,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 84,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMX opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.38. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. CarMax’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

