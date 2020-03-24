Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $58,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on salesforce.com from $192.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.03.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $140.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The firm has a market cap of $124.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 702.64, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $72,867.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,841.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,170 shares in the company, valued at $6,949,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,088 shares of company stock worth $69,427,979. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.