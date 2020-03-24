Axa Grows Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Axa increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,124 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.30% of Verisk Analytics worth $72,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 135.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,397 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,935,000 after acquiring an additional 740,053 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2,474.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 347,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,896,000 after acquiring an additional 334,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,894,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,403,000 after acquiring an additional 244,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of VRSK opened at $121.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.08. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $536,064.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,379,006.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $3,970,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,055 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,331 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.15.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.