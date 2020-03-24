Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,574 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,646,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,104,000 after purchasing an additional 153,946 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 303,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 53,580 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.91. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 85.87% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

