UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,783,428 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,444 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.8% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.14% of UnitedHealth Group worth $3,170,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $194.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $306.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.55.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

