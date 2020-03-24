Alesco Advisors LLC Acquires 5,018 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after buying an additional 879,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 237,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,495,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.26.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $135.98 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $115.52 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,034.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

