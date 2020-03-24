Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Increased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $588.42.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHW opened at $396.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $599.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $535.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.98.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

