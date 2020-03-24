Algert Global LLC Has $3.12 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.9% of Algert Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.55.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $194.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.40. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

