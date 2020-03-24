Axa Has $248.64 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Axa trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70,884 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.0% of Axa’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Axa owned 0.19% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $248,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.29.

TMO stock opened at $255.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

