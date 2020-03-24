Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,608,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,274,000 after buying an additional 49,302 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 213,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,411,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,035,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,213,000 after buying an additional 877,489 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $180.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

