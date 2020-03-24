JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 93.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $79.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $256.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

