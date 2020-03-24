Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2020

Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) rose 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.34, approximately 446,627 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 207,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marten Transport presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The firm has a market cap of $926.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,593,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,833,000 after purchasing an additional 186,682 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,584,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,042,000 after purchasing an additional 222,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 975,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the period. 69.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

