Axa Has $92.83 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2020

Axa reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 468,344 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $92,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $83.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

