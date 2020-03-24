Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PKG. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.79.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $76.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.59. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, Director Robert C. Lyons acquired 1,000 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

