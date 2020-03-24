Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,688,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.15% of Charles Schwab worth $698,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $34,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $405,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 593,753 shares of company stock worth $27,505,788. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Bank of America raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

