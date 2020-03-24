Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Allegion worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 953.3% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLE opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.69. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Allegion had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

Allegion announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.14.

In other Allegion news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,226.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

