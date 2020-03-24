Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth about $795,000. Triad Investment Management grew its position in Thor Industries by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 61,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 17,217 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 80.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Jan Suwinski purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,380.00. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THO stock opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.87. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

