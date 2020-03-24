Axa Acquires 537,752 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Axa lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,447,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 537,752 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $112,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,656 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,214,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,159,000 after purchasing an additional 257,888 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,907,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $225,050,000 after purchasing an additional 107,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 629.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,611,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,494,000 after buying an additional 3,979,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14,550.1% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,605,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,303,000 after buying an additional 4,574,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Summer Street raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,922 shares of company stock worth $12,930,668 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

