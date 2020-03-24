Axa Has $106.50 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Axa boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 487,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $106,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $162.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.70. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $251.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.40.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

