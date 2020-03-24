Axa Trims Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Axa lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 906,332 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,318 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.11% of American Express worth $112,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,412,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $673,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,294 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in American Express by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,270,365 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $158,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in American Express by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,748 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $7,378,000. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $8,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Express from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

NYSE AXP opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

