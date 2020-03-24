Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WHD. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cactus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cactus from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cactus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cactus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $898.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $140.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.63 million. Cactus had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 53,020 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 998.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

