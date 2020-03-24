Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,811 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 20,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 23,024 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 55,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FDS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total transaction of $769,124.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $507,419.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,665 shares of company stock worth $3,420,650. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDS opened at $204.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $310.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.07 and a 200 day moving average of $265.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 28.80%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

