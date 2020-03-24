Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Axa’s 7th Largest Position

Axa reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,867 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Axa’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Axa’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $339,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,983,764,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after buying an additional 211,618 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,490,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,329,842,000 after buying an additional 62,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,793,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,007,000 after buying an additional 21,982 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,581.81.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total value of $74,280.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,056.62 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,357.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,321.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.92 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

