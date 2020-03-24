Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 467,805 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,093,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,805 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of The Coca-Cola worth $558,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $23,235,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 280,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,065. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.55. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

