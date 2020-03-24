AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 220,602 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,602 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $60,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a market cap of $171.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

