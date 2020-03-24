W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,621,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,935,000 after acquiring an additional 39,912 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth approximately $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Buckingham Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.