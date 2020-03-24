Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.05 Million Stock Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 5,160.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Okta by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 556.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,087,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $4,222,639.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,137.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,849 shares of company stock worth $18,047,115. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.21.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $118.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of -66.52 and a beta of 0.91. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $79.10 and a 52-week high of $142.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.77.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

