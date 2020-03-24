Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 135.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 839,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,796 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $51,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 50,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MXIM opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MXIM. Cowen lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.87.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $66,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,751. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

