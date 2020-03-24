Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 23,457 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 564,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,457 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $755,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after buying an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,891,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,533,906,000 after buying an additional 61,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,510,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,023,395,000 after buying an additional 49,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,520.91.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,054.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $734.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,354.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1,321.08. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

