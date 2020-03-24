Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,256 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.96.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $323.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.97. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.