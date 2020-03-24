AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 924,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,346 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $58,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 598.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,284 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,852,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,585,000 after buying an additional 43,074 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,408,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,888,000 after buying an additional 428,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XEL opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $72.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.21.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%.

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

