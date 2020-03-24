AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,939 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $58,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down from $320.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.65.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $131.99 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $278.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,267,360. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

