Ancora Advisors LLC Takes $192,000 Position in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 500.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $70.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.45. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.02%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.