8,474 Shares in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,188,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,340,000 after purchasing an additional 752,004 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 523.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 18,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $1,254,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,137,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,073,000 after buying an additional 72,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $6,216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,439,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,058,566.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

