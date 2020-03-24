Ancora Advisors LLC Takes $247,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX opened at $182.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $296.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.23 and a 200 day moving average of $266.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.86.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

