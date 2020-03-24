iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 35,101 shares during the period.

EMGF opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $53.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.57.

