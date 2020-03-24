Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 114,485 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,062,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,485 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $62,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 142,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 73,571 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $595,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6,425.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 102,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,904.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Shares of WY opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.