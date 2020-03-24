Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $57.76 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,424 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Rockwell Automation worth $57,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HSBC cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.93.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $506,143.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,238.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,198 shares of company stock worth $1,468,269. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROK stock opened at $120.68 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $209.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.14 and its 200-day moving average is $184.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.