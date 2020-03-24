Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 68,999 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,999 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $55,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $95.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.