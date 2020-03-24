Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $47.39 Million in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 216,639 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,388,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $1,518,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $194,992,000 after purchasing an additional 61,506 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DexCom from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens decreased their price target on DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.95.

In other news, EVP Donald Abbey sold 8,050 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.68, for a total transaction of $2,130,674.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 8,161 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $2,161,196.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,226 shares of company stock valued at $25,292,532 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $210.30 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $107.44 and a one year high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.84. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.60.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.