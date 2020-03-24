Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $47,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $170.46 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $237.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.08 and a 200-day moving average of $205.17.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

