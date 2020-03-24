Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $46.03 Million Stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 109.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,330 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $46,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,949,311,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,551,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,375,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,716,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,096,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $150.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.50. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

In other L3Harris news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,540.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus upped their target price on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

