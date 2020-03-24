Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 60,774 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,774 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.78% of BWX Technologies worth $45,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,357,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,784,000 after purchasing an additional 210,634 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,978,000 after purchasing an additional 533,399 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,410,000 after purchasing an additional 326,306 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 816,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 694,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWXT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.12.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 77.57%. The business had revenue of $501.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $65,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,873.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $181,960 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

