Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,649 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $45,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,357,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,862,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,644,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,318 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,110,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,094,000 after acquiring an additional 124,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,059,000 after acquiring an additional 35,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNFP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

In other news, Director David B. Ingram bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.77 per share, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,918.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.33 per share, with a total value of $162,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,353.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,040 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

