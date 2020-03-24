Bank of America Corp DE Sells 55,659 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 549,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,659 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $82,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total value of $568,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,030,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $2,444,015 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.30. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $520.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

BFAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

