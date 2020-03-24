Bank of America Corp DE Sells 30,334 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,334 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.09% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $79,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 58,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at $784,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,350,000 after acquiring an additional 218,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $7,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $414,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,237,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,935 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $129.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WWD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.60.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

