Bank of America Corp DE Sells 2,697 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.42% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $79,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $943,796,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 652,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $517,635,000 after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 552,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $438,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 549,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $436,240,000 after acquiring an additional 39,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $347,563,000 after acquiring an additional 264,002 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $760.14.

MTD stock opened at $589.41 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $873.51. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $725.47 and a 200 day moving average of $734.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The company had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.85 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total value of $7,262,655.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,995 shares in the company, valued at $23,695,367.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total transaction of $164,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,949.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

